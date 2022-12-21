Miami (OH) takes on Wright State after Lairy’s 30-point game

Wright State Raiders (6-6, 0-2 Horizon) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6) Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Wright State Raiders (6-6, 0-2 Horizon) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6)

Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays the Wright State Raiders after Mekhi Lairy scored 30 points in Miami (OH)’s 71-67 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The RedHawks have gone 4-3 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Wright State ranks eighth in the Horizon with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Braun averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lairy is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Trey Calvin is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

