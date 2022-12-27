Mercer visits Samford following McCreary’s 22-point outing

Mercer Bears (7-6) at Samford Bulldogs (6-7) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -3.5; over/under is…

Mercer Bears (7-6) at Samford Bulldogs (6-7)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces the Samford Bulldogs after Jalyn McCreary scored 22 points in Mercer’s 82-79 win over the Troy Trojans.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 at home. Samford is fourth in the SoCon scoring 79.1 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Bears are 1-4 on the road. Mercer ranks second in the SoCon with 17.4 assists per game led by Luis Hurtado averaging 5.5.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ques Glover is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Samford.

Kamar Robertson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. McCreary is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

