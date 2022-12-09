Memphis plays No. 11 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (8-0) vs. Memphis Tigers (7-2) Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers play the No.…

Listen now to WTOP News

Auburn Tigers (8-0) vs. Memphis Tigers (7-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers play the No. 11 Auburn Tigers in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Memphis Tigers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Memphis scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Auburn Tigers are 8-0 in non-conference play. Auburn is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is shooting 37.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Memphis Tigers. Jayden Hardaway is averaging 6.2 points for Memphis.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Auburn Tigers. K.D. Johnson is averaging 10.5 points for Auburn.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.