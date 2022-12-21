McRae and Sacramento State host CSU Fullerton

Sacramento State Hornets (6-5) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-6) Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-5) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-6)

Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -2; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Callum McRae scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 59-53 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Titans are 4-0 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is sixth in the Big West in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Vincent Lee leads the Titans with 5.6 boards.

The Hornets are 3-2 in road games. Sacramento State allows 70.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 15.5 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Zach Chappell is averaging 15.4 points for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

