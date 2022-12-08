McMahon, No. 3 Ohio State women dominate 2nd half, beat UNH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon tied a career high with 20 points and No. 3 Ohio State allowed only…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon tied a career high with 20 points and No. 3 Ohio State allowed only seven points in the second half of a 92-36 rout of New Hampshire on Thursday.

Ahead 39-29 at intermission, the Buckeyes (9-0) outscored the Wildcats 53-7 in the second half and 30-4 in the third quarter. They shot 51% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Brooke Kane led the Wildcats (4-7) with 13 points.

NO. 4 INDIANA 67, PENN STATE 58

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana beat Penn State.

Sydney Parrish added 18 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 11 for Indiana (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten). The Hoosiers put together a dominant third quarter to pull away after trailing 29-26 at halftime.

Leilani Kapinus led Penn State (7-3, 0-2) with 15 points. Makenna Marisa had 12 and Alexa Williamson added 10.

NO. 6 UCONN 69, PRINCETON 64

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead UConn past Princeton.

UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint. The Huskies were already missing top scorer Azzi Fudd.

Lou Lopez Senechal had 18 points and Aaliyah Edwards added eight for UConn (6-1).

Grace Stone had 20 points and Kaitlyn Chen added 18 for Princeton (5-3).

KANSAS 77, NO. 12 ARIZONA 50

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Taiyanna Jackson had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Chandler Prater made all 13 of her free throws and scored 19 points, and Kansas beat Arizona.

Zakiyah Franklin had 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks (8-0), who outscored Arizona 26-11 in the third quarter and matched their largest-ever margin of victory over a ranked team.

Cate Reese scored 14 points and Jade Loville had 13 for Arizona (7-1), which shot 31% and trailed at halftime for the first time this season.

TOLEDO 71, NO. 14 MICHIGAN 68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Sammi Mikonowicz made a layup with 13.6 seconds left and then added two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining as Toledo got its first win over a ranked team in 12 years and first on the road since March of 1996.

The Rockets (7-2) extended their nation’s-best road winning streak to 14 games and ended Michigan’s home winning streak at 21, which was the third-longest in the nation.

Sophia Wiard led Toledo with 15 points and Nan Garcia had 14, both hitting three 3-pointers.

Laila Phelia had 20 points and eight rebounds and Emily Kiser had 15 points and eight boards for Michigan (9-1).

NO. 20 MARYLAND 77, PURDUE 44

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers made her first 3-pointer of the game just before the final buzzer and Maryland beat Purdue for coach Brenda Frese’s 600th win.

After a Purdue turnover in the closing seconds, Sellers inbounded the ball to Abby Meyers, who drove into the lane to draw defenders and passed it out to her wide-open teammate for the game-winning 3.

It was Maryland’s second buzzer-beating win in a week. Diamond Miller sank a jumper to top then-No. 7 Notre Dame 74-72 last Thursday.

Meyers scored a team-high 19 points for Maryland (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten). Miller added 18 points and Sellers had 15.

Abbey Ellis scored 18 points for Purdue (8-2, 1-1), which shot 55% from the field.

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 63, LAMAR 50

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points and Arkansas pulled away from Lamar.

Saylor Poffenbarger, a freshman transfer from UConn, had a career-high 17 points along with 12 rebounds for the Razorbacks (11-0), who continued their best start since going 13-0 in 2013 by holding the Cardinals (4-4) to 17 points in the second half. Samara Spencer also scored 17 for Arkansas.

Portia Adams led Lamar with 12 points and Sabria Dean had 11.

