McKnight scores 32, Western Kentucky tops Wright State 64-60

The Associated Press

December 10, 2022, 9:22 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points and Western Kentucky turned back Wright State 64-60 on Saturday night.

McKnight also contributed four steals for the Hilltoppers (8-1). Emmanuel Akot scored 12 points.

Trey Calvin led the Raiders (5-5) with 20 points. AJ Braun added 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Amari Davis had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

