McGhee and Liberty host Grambling

Grambling Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-4)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the Grambling Tigers after Darius McGhee scored 22 points in Liberty’s 82-62 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Flames have gone 5-1 in home games. Liberty ranks second in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-3 on the road. Grambling ranks fifth in the SWAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Shawndarius Cowart averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Brody Peebles is shooting 61.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

