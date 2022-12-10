McCreary leads Mercer against FGCU after 25-point performance

Mercer Bears (5-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU…

Mercer Bears (5-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jalyn McCreary scored 25 points in Mercer’s 100-62 victory over the Middle Georgia State Knights.

The Eagles are 2-0 in home games. FGCU ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Blaise Vespe shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bears have gone 0-3 away from home. Mercer ranks third in the SoCon shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for FGCU.

McCreary is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 12.8 points for Mercer.

