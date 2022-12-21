McCreary and Mercer host Troy

Mercer Bears (6-6) at Troy Trojans (8-4) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -6.5; over/under is…

Mercer Bears (6-6) at Troy Trojans (8-4)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -6.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on the Troy Trojans after Jalyn McCreary scored 21 points in Mercer’s 79-52 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 4-0 in home games. Troy ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.3% from deep, led by Kamryn Mitchell shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bears have gone 0-4 away from home. Mercer averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 14 points for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Luis Hurtado is averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bears. McCreary is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.