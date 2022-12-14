Mbappe attends to fan ahead of World Cup semifinal match

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe attended to a fan who was apparently struck by a stray practice ball…

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe attended to a fan who was apparently struck by a stray practice ball ahead of the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco on Wednesday.

Mbappe was seen checking on the welfare of the France supporter, who appeared to be dazed, after the incident at Al Bayt Stadium.

The French players had been warming up on the field before the match started. It is not clear if Mbappe was the one who hit the errant shot into the stands, but he quickly went over to check on the man, who was also being helped by fellow fans.

France is looking to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Morocco became the first African nation to make it to the World Cup semifinals and was trying to become the first team from outside Europe or South America to reach the final.

