Massner and Western Illinois host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-8, 0-1 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-4, 1-0 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Trenton Massner scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 79-60 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Leathernecks have gone 5-1 at home. Western Illinois is fifth in the Summit in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Jesiah West leads the Leathernecks with 6.2 boards.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-1 in conference play. North Dakota averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when winning the turnover battle.

The Leathernecks and Fightin’ Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Rosner is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Leathernecks. Massner is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

B.J. Omot is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 8.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

