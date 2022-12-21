Maryland hosts Dasher and Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 1-2 MAAC) at Maryland Terrapins (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 1-2 MAAC) at Maryland Terrapins (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Maryland Terrapins after Isiah Dasher scored 29 points in Saint Peter’s 63-56 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Terrapins are 5-1 in home games. Maryland scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Peacocks have gone 1-4 away from home. Saint Peter’s is seventh in the MAAC scoring 65.7 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 14.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Dasher is averaging 13.9 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

