Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Roach and No. 15 Duke

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6) at Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6) at Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -29; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Duke plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Jeremy Roach scored 22 points in Duke’s 74-62 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Blue Devils are 6-0 on their home court. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 6.0.

The Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth in the MEAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roach is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists. Filipowski is averaging 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

Kevon Voyles is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.3 points for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 11.1 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.