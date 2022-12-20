Maryland-Eastern Shore faces Temple on 7-game road slide

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-7) at Temple Owls (6-6) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -16; over/under is…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-7) at Temple Owls (6-6)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -16; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore will try to stop its seven-game road slide when the Hawks face Temple.

The Owls are 4-2 in home games. Temple ranks ninth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Jamille Reynolds leads the Owls with 6.3 boards.

The Hawks are 0-7 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fifth in the MEAC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Zion Styles is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.3 points for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

