Marquette takes on Seton Hall following Kolek’s 29-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Tyler Kolek scored 29 points in Marquette’s 103-98 overtime loss to the Providence Friars.

The Golden Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. Marquette is third in the Big East scoring 82.4 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Pirates are 0-2 in conference play. Seton Hall scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles and Pirates face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Al-Amir Dawes is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Jamir Harris is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

