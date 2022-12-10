Marquette hosts Ryan and Notre Dame

Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on the Marquette Golden Eagles after Cormac Ryan scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 81-75 win over the Boston University Terriers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-1 in home games. Notre Dame has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in road games. Marquette ranks ninth in the Big East with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Nate Laszewski is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.3 points for Notre Dame.

Kam Jones is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for Marquette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

