Marist hosts Murray and Rider

Marist Red Foxes (4-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Marist Red Foxes (4-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -7.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Dwight Murray Jr. scored 21 points in Rider’s 60-59 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Broncs are 2-1 on their home court. Rider is third in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Mervin James leads the Broncs with 6.0 boards.

The Red Foxes are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Marist is ninth in the MAAC shooting 32.5% from deep. Anthony Cooper leads the Red Foxes shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. James is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.1 points for Rider.

Noah Harris averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Patrick Gardner is averaging 17 points and 7.6 rebounds for Marist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.