Marist faces Manhattan following Harris’ 23-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (3-7, 1-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-5)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on the Manhattan Jaspers after Noah Harris scored 23 points in Marist’s 72-70 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Red Foxes are 2-3 on their home court. Marist is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Foxes and Jaspers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Harris is averaging 9.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 27.1% for Marist.

Samir Stewart is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds for Manhattan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

