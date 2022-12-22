BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Maple Leafs hold off Flyers 4-3 in weekday matinee

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 10:40 PM

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored his 20th goal and had two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs (21-7-6) have won six straight at home.

Mitch Marner added a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves.

“I liked this kind of game, a 2 o’clock game, get the kids out, and it was nice to get a win for them,” Bunting said.

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee scored 1:23 apart for Philadelphia in the third to make it a one-goal game. Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Flyers.

“I don’t think his game was anywhere near (where) it should be throughout most of the game,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said about Frost. “But towards the end, he gets involved in a few scoring chances and we get an opportunity to try to win. Or at least tie,”

TIME TO BREATHE

The Maple Leafs are off until Tuesday, when they begin a three-game trip.

“Getting the extra time, it’s important no matter what,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said about the upcoming break. “I know every team in the league has their own things going on, and the schedule is not easy. So time to breathe, recover, and have fun with your family is important.”

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Flyers: At Carolina on Friday night.

