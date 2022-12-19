Maple Leafs acquire Hunt from Avs for Malgin

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday.

Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche.

He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season.

Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his first stint with Toronto before spending the past two seasons in Switzerland. The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists in 24 games for the Leafs so far this season.

Malgin has 30 goals and 64 points in 215 regular-season games with Florida and Toronto.

