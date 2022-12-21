SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Maine visits Ohio State…

Maine visits Ohio State after Sensabaugh’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maine Black Bears (6-5) at Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -24; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts the Maine Black Bears after Brice Sensabaugh scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 89-84 overtime loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 in home games. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Likekele averaging 4.6.

The Black Bears are 3-4 on the road. Maine has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sensabaugh is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Ohio State.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up