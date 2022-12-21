Maine visits Ohio State after Sensabaugh’s 22-point game

Maine Black Bears (6-5) at Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maine Black Bears (6-5) at Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -24; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts the Maine Black Bears after Brice Sensabaugh scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 89-84 overtime loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 in home games. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Likekele averaging 4.6.

The Black Bears are 3-4 on the road. Maine has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sensabaugh is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Ohio State.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

