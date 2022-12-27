Maine and Harvard meet for non-conference matchup

Harvard Crimson (8-5) at Maine Black Bears (6-6) Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Harvard square…

Harvard Crimson (8-5) at Maine Black Bears (6-6)

Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Harvard square off in non-conference action.

The Black Bears have gone 3-0 in home games. Maine is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crimson are 4-2 in road games. Harvard ranks third in the Ivy League giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Clayton is averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Chris Ledlum is averaging 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.