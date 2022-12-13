Loyola (MD) faces UMBC, aims to stop 3-game slide

UMBC Retrievers (7-4) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-7) Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -3.5; over/under…

UMBC Retrievers (7-4) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-7)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) heads into the matchup with UMBC as losers of three games in a row.

The Greyhounds have gone 2-1 at home. Loyola (MD) ranks fourth in the Patriot with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 1.9.

The Retrievers are 2-3 on the road. UMBC has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Matteo Picarelli is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 12.5 points. Colton Lawrence is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.