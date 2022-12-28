Loyola Marymount (CA) visits Portland after Applewhite’s 20-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-4) at Portland Pilots (8-7) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Loyola…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-4) at Portland Pilots (8-7)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Alden Applewhite scored 20 points in Portland’s 76-65 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Pilots are 6-2 on their home court. Portland is first in the WCC with 17.1 assists per game led by Tyler Robertson averaging 6.1.

The Lions are 1-2 on the road. Loyola Marymount (CA) has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Pilots and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Keli Leaupepe is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.