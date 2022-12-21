Loyola Marymount (CA) takes on Tulsa, aims for 7th straight home win

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-4) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-4)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Lions face Tulsa.

The Lions have gone 6-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 on the road. Tulsa allows 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Stephens averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Cameron Shelton is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Sam Griffin is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.6 points for Tulsa.

