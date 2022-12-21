SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Loyola Marymount (CA) takes on Tulsa, aims for 7th straight home win

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-4)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Lions face Tulsa.

The Lions have gone 6-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 on the road. Tulsa allows 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Stephens averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Cameron Shelton is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Sam Griffin is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.6 points for Tulsa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

