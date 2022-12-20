Loyola Marymount (CA) plays Tulsa, looks for 7th straight home win

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-4) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA)…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-4)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Lions face Tulsa.

The Lions are 6-1 on their home court. Loyola Marymount (CA) is fourth in the WCC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Graham averaging 2.3.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 in road games. Tulsa has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Sam Griffin averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.6 points for Tulsa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

