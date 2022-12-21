BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Lowe’s 13 help William & Mary take down Randolph 90-56

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 4:47 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chase Lowe scored 13 points to help William & Mary defeat Randolph 90-56 on Wednesday.

Lowe also contributed seven rebounds for the Tribe (5-8). Ben Wight scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 9 from the line, and added six rebounds. Anders Nelson recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Phillips-McLoyd finished with 16 points for the WildCats. Jerry Goodman added 10 points for Randolph. In addition, Hunter Verling had eight points and two blocks.

