Louisville hosts Western Kentucky following McKnight’s 32-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky’s 64-60 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Cardinals have gone 0-5 in home games. Louisville allows 74.0 points and has been outscored by 17.1 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 2-0 in road games. Western Kentucky is eighth in C-USA scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Rawls averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is shooting 35.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Louisville.

McKnight is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Hilltoppers. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists for Western Kentucky.

