Louisville faces Florida State on 8-game slide

Louisville Cardinals (0-8, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (1-9, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville aims to stop its eight-game slide with a victory over Florida State.

The Seminoles are 1-4 on their home court. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 31.8% from downtown, led by Darin Green Jr. shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals play their first true road game after going 0-8 to begin the season. Louisville has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seminoles and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.5% for Florida State.

El Ellis is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 8.6 points for Louisville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

