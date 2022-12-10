Louisiana Tech visits Wyoming after Reynolds’ 30-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (4-5) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -4.5; over/under…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (4-5)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Noah Reynolds scored 30 points in Wyoming’s 91-76 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Cowboys have gone 3-2 at home. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 34.1% from downtown, led by Kenny Foster shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in road games. Louisiana Tech is fifth in C-USA scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Maldonado is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Wyoming.

Cobe Williams is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds for Louisiana Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.