Louisiana takes on Samford following Williams’ 27-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (6-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-1)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Greg Williams Jr. scored 27 points in Louisiana’s 78-77 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-0 in home games. Louisiana is fifth in the Sun Belt with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Terence Lewis II averaging 6.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in road games. Samford is third in the SoCon with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Logan Dye averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 7.5 points. Jordan Brown is shooting 57.1% and averaging 18.6 points for Louisiana.

Ques Glover is averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 11.5 points for Samford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.