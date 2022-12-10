Louisiana takes on Samford following Williams’ 27-point game

Samford Bulldogs (6-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-1) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -2; over/under…

Samford Bulldogs (6-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-1)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Greg Williams Jr. scored 27 points in Louisiana’s 78-77 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-0 on their home court. Louisiana has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in road games. Samford ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 31.8% from deep. Britton Johnson paces the Bulldogs shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Louisiana.

Bubba Parham is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.1 points. Jaden Campbell is averaging 11.5 points for Samford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

