Louisiana faces No. 7 Texas following Brown’s 20-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) at Texas Longhorns (9-1)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the No. 7 Texas Longhorns after Jordan Brown scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 78-70 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Longhorns have gone 7-0 in home games. Texas ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns with 6.0 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-1 away from home. Louisiana is third in the Sun Belt with 16.2 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.3 points for Texas.

Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

