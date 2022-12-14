Louisiana faces McNeese after Brown’s 37-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1) at McNeese Cowboys (3-7) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1) at McNeese Cowboys (3-7)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the McNeese Cowboys after Jordan Brown scored 37 points in Louisiana’s 98-63 win over the Louisiana College Wildcats.

The Cowboys have gone 2-2 in home games. McNeese ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 32.9% from downtown, led by Roberts Berze shooting 48.0% from 3-point range.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-1 away from home. Louisiana is the top team in the Sun Belt shooting 40.4% from deep. Kentrell Garnett leads the Ragin’ Cajuns shooting 51.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 10.8 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 52.3% for McNeese.

Brown is averaging 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.6 points for Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.