Long Island Sharks square off against the Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks (7-4) vs. Long Island Sharks (2-10)

New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island Sharks take on the Wagner Seahawks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Sharks are 2-10 in non-conference play. LIU is fourth in the NEC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheikh Ndiaye averaging 1.9.

The Seahawks are 7-4 in non-conference play. Wagner is third in the NEC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Brown averaging 5.6.

The Sharks and Seahawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Wood is averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Sharks. Marko Maletic is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Brown is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

