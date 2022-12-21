Long Beach State hosts Jones and Idaho

Idaho Vandals (6-6) at Long Beach State Beach (5-6) Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long…

Idaho Vandals (6-6) at Long Beach State Beach (5-6)

Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -11.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Long Beach State Beach after Isaac Jones scored 29 points in Idaho’s 76-73 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach are 2-1 in home games. Long Beach State has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Vandals are 2-3 on the road. Idaho averages 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is averaging 14.6 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 16.8 points and 5.4 assists for the Vandals. Jones is averaging 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

