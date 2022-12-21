Lobsinger’s 12 lead Western Michigan by Siena Heights 61-41

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Owen Lobsinger’s 12 points helped Western Michigan defeat Siena Heights 61-41 on Wednesday. Lobsinger was 4…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Owen Lobsinger’s 12 points helped Western Michigan defeat Siena Heights 61-41 on Wednesday.

Lobsinger was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Broncos (4-8). Lamar Norman Jr. scored 10 points while going 3 of 12 (3 for 9 from distance). Titus Wright recorded nine points and was 4 of 8 shooting and 1 of 6 from the free throw line.

Delano Williams led the Saints (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Siena Heights also got seven points and two blocks from Colin Nutter. In addition, Jonas Tester finished with six points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.