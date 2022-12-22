BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » LIU wins 95-58 against SUNY-Purchase

LIU wins 95-58 against SUNY-Purchase

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob Johnson scored 22 points as LIU beat SUNY-Purchase 95-58 on Thursday.

Johnson shot 9 of 12 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Sharks (2-10). Marko Maletic added 21 points while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. R.J. Greene shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. The Sharks broke a nine-game skid.

The Panthers were led by Mark Morgan, who posted 15 points and two steals. Matthew Phillips added nine points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for SUNY-Purchase. Isaac Johnson also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up