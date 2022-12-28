Lindenwood visits Eastern Illinois following Hodges’ 22-point performance

Lindenwood Lions (5-8) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-9) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the…

Lindenwood Lions (5-8) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-9)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Lindenwood Lions after Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 92-83 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Panthers have gone 2-4 at home. Eastern Illinois ranks seventh in the OVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Hodges averaging 3.0.

The Lions are 1-6 on the road. Lindenwood ranks sixth in the OVC allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Panthers and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodges is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Chris Childs averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is shooting 37.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.