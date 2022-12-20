Lindenwood visits BYU after Williams’ 26-point game

Lindenwood Lions (5-6) at BYU Cougars (8-5) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -22.5; over/under is…

Lindenwood Lions (5-6) at BYU Cougars (8-5)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -22.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Lindenwood Lions after Rudi Williams scored 26 points in BYU’s 75-66 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Cougars have gone 5-1 in home games. BYU has a 3-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 1-4 in road games. Lindenwood ranks seventh in the OVC shooting 31.5% from deep. David Ware leads the Lions shooting 53.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Chris Childs averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

