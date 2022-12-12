Home » Sports » Lien leads South Dakota…

Lien leads South Dakota State past Mount Marty 85-56

The Associated Press

December 12, 2022, 11:42 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Broden Lien scored 20 points as South Dakota State beat Mount Marty 85-56 on Monday night.

Lien had seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (5-7). Zeke Mayo scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Tanner Te Slaa had 14 points.

Josh Arlt led the Lancers with 14 points. Tash Lunday added 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

