Liddell and Detroit Mercy host Charlotte

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-5, 1-1 Horizon) at Charlotte 49ers (7-2) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-5, 1-1 Horizon) at Charlotte 49ers (7-2)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -8; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Charlotte 49ers after Gerald Liddell scored 27 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-72 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The 49ers have gone 4-0 at home. Charlotte has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 2-4 on the road. Detroit Mercy ranks sixth in the Horizon with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Liddell averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Aly Khalifa is shooting 45.7% and averaging 10.0 points for Charlotte.

Antoine Davis is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.