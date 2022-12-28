Liberty visits Bellarmine following Jackson’s 23-point game

Liberty Flames (9-4) at Bellarmine Knights (5-8) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the Bellarmine…

Liberty Flames (9-4) at Bellarmine Knights (5-8)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the Bellarmine Knights after Jonathan Jackson scored 23 points in Liberty’s 88-50 win against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

The Knights have gone 4-1 at home. Bellarmine ranks third in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Flames have gone 0-2 away from home. Liberty is 9-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights and Flames face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 10.7 points. Garrett Tipton is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Darius McGhee is scoring 22.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

