BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Liberty beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 88-50

Liberty beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 88-50

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 2:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Jackson scored 23 points as Liberty beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 88-50 on Wednesday.

Jackson shot 8 for 10, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Flames (9-4). Brody Peebles was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to add 16 points. Darius McGhee was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Micah Colburn finished with 13 points for the Mustangs. Noah Richardson-Keys added 10 points and two steals for Mid-Atlantic Christian. Talik Totten also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up