MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Sports » Lewis scores 26, Pepperdine…

Lewis scores 26, Pepperdine knocks off Cal State LA 92-69

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 6:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis had 26 points and Pepperdine beat Cal State Los Angeles 92-69 on Monday night.

Lewis had five assists and three steals for the Waves (6-5). Jevon Porter added 13 points while going 4 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had six rebounds. Boubacar Coulibaly shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Golden Eagles were led by Alexander Sokol, who recorded 20 points. Deuce Walker and Shane Bell each had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up