Lawrence leads Middle Tennessee against Murray State after 21-point showing

Murray State Racers (7-4, 2-0 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-4, 1-0 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (7-4, 2-0 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-4, 1-0 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts the Murray State Racers after Eli Lawrence scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 82-73 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Blue Raiders are 3-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in C-USA with 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Teafale Lenard averaging 12.0.

The Racers are 1-3 on the road. Murray State is fourth in the MVC scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is shooting 57.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Rob Perry is averaging 15.2 points for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

