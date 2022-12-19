Lamar faces Pacific, seeks to break 3-game slide

Pacific Tigers (6-8) at Lamar Cardinals (4-8) Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks to stop its…

Pacific Tigers (6-8) at Lamar Cardinals (4-8)

Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Cardinals play Pacific.

The Cardinals are 3-2 on their home court. Lamar is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-2 in road games. Pacific ranks eighth in the WCC giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging 16.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals.

Jordan Ivy-Curry is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.2 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

