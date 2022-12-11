Lafayette takes on Columbia, aims to stop 6-game skid

Columbia Lions (4-9) at Lafayette Leopards (1-10) Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette looks to stop its…

Columbia Lions (4-9) at Lafayette Leopards (1-10)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette looks to stop its six-game slide when the Leopards play Columbia.

The Leopards have gone 0-1 at home. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.6.

The Lions have gone 0-6 away from home. Columbia is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Leopards. T.J. Berger is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Avery Brown is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.