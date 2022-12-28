La Salle takes on Howard on 3-game losing streak

La Salle Explorers (5-7) at Howard Bison (7-8) Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle is looking to…

La Salle Explorers (5-7) at Howard Bison (7-8)

Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle is looking to end its three-game skid with a victory over Howard.

The Bison have gone 4-1 at home. Howard is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Explorers are 1-2 in road games. La Salle is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Settle is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bison. Jordan Wood is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Josh Nickelberry is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 11.7 points. Khalil Brantley is shooting 39.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

