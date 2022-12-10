La Salle Explorers welcome the Drexel Dragons on Saturday

Drexel Dragons (4-5) at La Salle Explorers (5-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -4.5; over/under…

Drexel Dragons (4-5) at La Salle Explorers (5-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces Drexel in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Explorers are 4-1 on their home court. La Salle allows 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Dragons are 0-1 on the road. Drexel ranks seventh in the CAA with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.9 points for La Salle.

Williams is averaging 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.8 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.1 points for Drexel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.